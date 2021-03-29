Ben Askren fires back at ‘lucky’ Jorge Masvidal: ‘I made you famous. You’re welcome’

After staying silent for a couple of years, Ben Askren has finally fired back at Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal, who has been helping YouTuber Jake Paul prepare for his upcoming boxing match with Askren at Triller Fight Club’s April 17 pay-per-view at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, continues to mock his former foe.

He even made an appearance via FaceTime during Friday’s pre-fight press conference between Askren and Paul, where he asked his former foe if he was “still alive,” a reference to the record-breaking flying knee that finished Askren at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Their beef spilled over to Twitter, where Masvidal claimed Askren doesn’t represent MMA, which prompted “Funky” to finally let the world know how he really feels about the UFC 239 knockout.

“I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser.”

It’s clear that there’s no love lost between the two. The former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight titleholder recently claimed that he thinks Colby Covington deserved the rematch with champ Kamaru Usman over Masvidal, who lost a lopsided unanimous decision on short-notice against Usman at UFC 251 in July.

But the UFC opted to go with “Gamebred,” who will get a second crack at the title when he meets Usman in the main event of UFC 261 on April 24 in front of a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Fla.