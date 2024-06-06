Bemidji's track and field underclassmen eager for last dance with senior mentors

Jun. 5—When Bemidji High School track and field sophomore Alivia Thompson crossed the finish line in the 1600-meter run at the Section 8-3A Tournament, the first person she found was teammate Mia Hoffmann.

"I was so excited in the moment," Thompson said. "I was really nervous going into it, but the feeling afterward was really special. Just hugging Mia, it was so fun."

Hoffmann finished with a first-place time of 5:02.67, with Thompson right behind her at 5:05.23. While Hoffmann has been a regular at state during her high school career across three sports, this will be Thompson's second time making the trip to St. Michael-Albertville. She qualified in the mile last season during her freshman year, finishing in 14th place with a time of 5:24.81.

"I'm really excited," Thompson said. "It'll be fun to run with the top girls in the state again. I just want to stay with the top girls and see what I can do. I want to give it my all and see where I end up."

Thompson and Hoffmann are just two of the BHS athletes who will compete across five events in the Class 3A meet on Thursday and Saturday. Alec Newby qualified with a pole vault of 13-05. Will Termont will run in the two-mile race after posting a section time of 9:35.99. Hoffmann also qualified in the 3200 at 10:57.38.

Termont will also compete in the 4x800-meter relay with Adam Allery, Tanner Johnson and Caleb Knott. Sophomores Johnson and Knott are the only competing BHS athletes making their first trip to state, one that will come with some anxiousness, but in a good way.

"It's pretty sweet," Johnson said. "We've worked really hard this season. The seniors have really helped us push ourselves. It's just been a blast."

Johnson and Knott run the middle two legs of the 4x800. It's a role that's taught them how to make sacrifices for the runners they pass the baton with.

"It's a lot harder to give up when you're not just doing it for yourself," Johnson said. "It's fun to be part of that team and put in the work together to get those results and see that success you worked for."

After Johnson completes his two laps around the track during his leg of the 4x800, he tries to catch his breath before taking in the spectacle.

"Usually we're on the ground dying," Johnson quipped. "I try to get up and cheer (Termont) on during his last lap."

"You kind of know what to do," Knott added. "If we can get Will to a spot close enough to the front, we know he will do what he has to do for us to win."

"At sections, we were in third place, and Will just went crazy," Johnson continued. "He turned on the burners. He just swept the field."

Termont and Hoffmann's contributions to their respective BHS athletics programs have been well documented. Saturday afternoon will mark the final time they don the Lumberjacks' script on their uniforms.

While Saturday's races will come with bittersweet conclusions for the senior Bemidji runners, their teammates have fully embraced their leadership.

"Mia has had a big impact on me," Thompson said. "She's been the best mentor and an even better friend. I'm really going to miss her next year."

While spectators get to see Hoffmann and Termont do their thing on race day, runners like Thompson get a close-up view of their practice and preparation regimens.

"She is super competitive," Thompson said of Hoffmann. "Before every meet, she has everything planned out. She knows exactly what she wants to do and has a whole strategy planned out. She is one of the most competitive people I know."

But being a leader is more than about being the best.

"He's been really good at making the freshmen and the underclassmen part of the group," Knott said of Termont. "Will and the other seniors have been so good at leading the whole team and not just their little clique. He makes it a point to encourage every single one of the guys."

It's also about balancing inclusivity with the right amount of push.

"There's competitiveness," Johnson said. "You want to beat seniors. Even though they're so great, you want to be better than them. They make you want to better yourself so you can surpass them and continue their legacy."

Johnson and Knott aren't sure what to expect when they step on the track on Saturday, but they couldn't be more excited to soak up the moment with their teammates.

"I'm just happy to be there with the guys," Knott said. "I know I can trust all three of the other guys on the relay to give it their everything. It's really nice to be part of a team where you can trust everybody."