Bemidji's Will Termont, Issac Schouten run off to college at UND, UW-Eau Claire

Feb. 2—Will Termont didn't want to stop running after his stellar career at Bemidji High School. So he's decided to run all the way to Grand Forks, N.D., next fall to join up with the North Dakota men's cross country and track and field teams.

"It's really awesome," Termont said. "I remember I really didn't think I'd be able to run in college until quite recently. But the fact that I can run Division I is crazy to me still, knowing that's a big deal and not many have been able to do it. I've been blessed with the ability, and the coaches really pushed me towards that. It's been incredible."

Termont improved each year as a runner for the BHS cross country and track teams, culminating with an individual Section 8-3A cross country championship this past fall. He's progressed so much that he is now preparing to be one of the very few Lumberjack runners to compete at the Division I level.

As he reflected upon his ascension, Termont praised cross country head coach and assistant track coach Ryan Aylesworth for spearheading his development as a runner while allowing him to work through a plan and learn at his own pace.

"Coach Aylesworth has done a really good job of progressing me gradually and not trying to rush me into it, so that I could come into my senior year strong and ready to keep competing well," Termont said.

Isaac Schouten finished fourth at that same 8-3A cross country meet and advanced to state alongside Termont. Now, he's joining Termont in the college running ranks. Schouten will head to Wisconsin-Eau Claire to continue his athletic career at the Division III level.

Schouten was somewhat of a late bloomer as a collegiate running prospect. Until his junior season, he had only competed in cross country. But a switch to track during spring catapulted him onto a realistic pathway to run in college.

"I actually just started running track last year," he said. "I played baseball up through sophomore year. ... I started training over the winter, ran track and then had probably my biggest summer of training over this summer. (I) did all the little things and tried to do as many steps as I could to get to this point."

Today, running is a passion for Schouten, one that he looks forward to continuing close to home. Schouten mentioned proximity as a factor in his commitment — he hoped to remain within five hours or so of Bemidji. Eau Claire fit that bill, and now, he'll have the opportunity to chase his newfound craft with the Blugolds.

"A lot of people don't like (running) at first because it's hard," Schouten said. "But the more you do it, it just gets easy. Not that it's easy all the time, but it's something I love to do. And I love to have goals to push myself and try and get to the next level, as well as to perform for my teammates out on the cross country course."

Termont joins

Mia Hoffmann

as Bemidji's second runner in this class to sign with a Division I running program. After winning the girls Section 8-3A championship and placing second at the Class 3A state meet, Hoffmann signed with North Dakota State in November.

"It's really cool that we've been able to both have such success at the same time," Termont said.

Termont and Schouten share a similar perspective on running. Though training for the sport is often difficult and time-consuming, Termont cherishes its solitude and the empowering feeling he gains from developing his body and mind while bonding with his teammates.

He also appreciates the opportunity to clear his head while going for solo runs — a luxury that he can't always indulge in alongside his five siblings at home.

"Running isn't bad," Termont said. "Getting into shape is bad. Once I'm at a point where I can run, just going out for a run doesn't feel bad to me anymore. I love getting to be together with my teammates and enjoying it. And then if I am ever running on my own, that's my thinking time to just get out. Our house is big, there's lots of noise always. So it's my quiet space when I'm out running."