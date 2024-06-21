Bemidji's Matt Hokanson named new Minnesota State women's tennis head coach

Jun. 20—MANKATO — Minnesota State announced the hiring of Bemidji High School graduate Matthew Hokanson as the 20th head coach of Maverick women's tennis. Hokanson joins the athletic department and serves as Director of Tennis and Pickleball for the City of Owatonna.

At West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center, Hokanson is involved in facility management and junior tennis coaching, significantly enhancing program participation from 2021-24. Since starting the Star Tennis Academy, Hokanson coached over 250 kids ages 4-18 and hosted regional collegiate and area high school matches. He also oversees numerous Universal Tennis Rating and United States Tennis Association junior tennis tournaments and league pickleball events.

"We are excited to have Coach Hokanson joining us to lead Maverick women's tennis," said MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman in a release. "Matt is relocating to the Mankato area later this summer and his previous family ties to the program bring a personal connection that makes this opportunity special. I believe Matt's experiences as a player, coach and instructor will really resonate with our players. I look forward to what he can accomplish with a very talented returning roster this season."

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to join a strong tennis program here at MSU," Hockanson said in a release. "The community and fan support for MSU tennis in southern Minnesota is very strong, and I can't wait to get to work with this awesome group of players and outstanding athletic department."

Prior to Owatonna, Hokanson was the assistant varsity girls tennis coach at Bemidji High School. He also served one season as North Dakota volunteer assistant coach for both men's and women's tennis.

Hokanson graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and was on the UND athletic honor roll three times.

As a competitive player, he was elected captain of the UND men's tennis team and started in the singles and doubles lineup for the Fighting Hawks from 2015-18 before transferring to Augustana (S.D.) for his final season of eligibility. His father, Thomas, played and coached tennis at Minnesota State. His mother Miriam is also an MSU grad.

Hokanson has been a Professional Tennis Registry Certified Coach since 2021.