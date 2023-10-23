Bemidji's Lucas Caron chasing college football dreams in family's footsteps

Oct. 23—Lucas Caron has dreamed of playing college football since he could perceive what it was.

The son of a former player at Concordia-Moorhead and grandson of a legendary high school coach in North Dakota, Caron has grown up with the sport in his DNA. And as he's matured through his seasons with the Bemidji High School football team, his physical and intellectual development have gradually brought him closer to those lofty family benchmarks.

"When Dad was a college player and when Mom was a daughter of a high school football coach and college coach, it makes for a football family," said Bemidji head coach Bryan Stoffel. "And it's pretty neat to see from the outside looking in."

As Caron does for BHS, his father, Jason, made his hay on the defensive line at Concordia. Jason ranks second in school history with 21 sacks and was twice named to the All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team.

Caron's maternal grandfather, Dale Hertel, won eight North Dakota Class A State Championships as the head coach at Fargo South High School and was a runner-up finisher four other times. He was named North Dakota High School Coach of the Year three times, finishing with a career high school coaching record of 209-59. Hertel took a position on the Cobbers' staff in 1997, where he progressed from offensive backs coach to eventual co-offensive coordinator.

As he peeks around the corner, Caron's seeking to seize the chance to be a college football player. Yet as the final days of his high school career count down, he's juggling enthusiasm for his future with a touch of wistfulness for what's coming to a close.

"I'm trying not to think about that quite yet," he admitted. "Because once that's over, all the scary stuff like college begins. And it's really just going suck not playing football anymore with my friends. (I've grown) up playing football with them. It's definitely a lot to think about."

Caron is guaranteed at least one more game with his teammates on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Section 8-5A Tournament against St. Cloud Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium. And once he takes his BHS jersey off for the final time, he has a decision to make.

The ambition fostered by Caron's football lineage has provided him a number of paths to continue his journey at the next level. The University of Minnesota is sniffing around, and he already holds offers from Division I South Dakota and Illinois State, plus Division II Bemidji State and Minnesota State.

"As a coach, it's always exciting to see kids in the program get opportunities for their goals to come to fruition," Stoffel said. "We've had a lot of kids over the years that have wanted to have a goal of playing college football, and Lucas is no different. We always talk about what goal-setting looks like. What do you need to do in order to reach the goals that you set?

"And to Lucas' credit, he's worked extremely hard over the past year and a half to get himself in a position to have those types of talks with those coaches and those colleges. It's really exciting as a coaching staff to have a kid like that receive the attention that Lucas is receiving."

For now, Caron tries not to focus too much on the future. He knows there will be much greater uncertainty once he departs the friendly confines of the BHS locker room.

"I'm not too worried about (recruitment) as of right now, because I know I'm going to go play college football somewhere," he said. "My focus right now is on our team and doing everything I can to make us win, even if that means me not making the play, but taking (on) a tackle and a guard to make sure our linebacker can get to him or (someone else)."

Caron's stature stands out on and off the field, and it's a key component of his success. With his tall, rangy frame, he's ideally suited to play defensive end in the modern game.

"He's got a college-sized body, and he's got college-sized limbs," Stoffel said. "His length is very beneficial on the football field. He's able to separate from offensive linemen and make it very difficult to single-block him without him making the play. So that type of college size, you don't see often when you've got a kid that's all of 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. It definitely helps us in a lot of ways, and we try our best to maximize his strengths."