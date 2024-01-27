Bemidji's Jaxon Boschee rising up as leading scorer, distance specialist

Jan. 26—When Jaxon Boschee crosses half court, he's ready to shoot. And for good reason.

"It's almost somewhat Steph Curry-like," said Bemidji assistant coach Carey Woods. "There are times that even I look (at a shot attempt) and I'm like, 'I don't know.' And then it drops."

Woods would know. He is Bemidji boys basketball's second all-time leading scorer and holds the record for most points in a game with 52. Yet even he admits he's never seen anything quite like what Boschee has brought to the floor in his sophomore season.

"It's just fun to be a part of and fun to watch, because you never know what he's going to do and what it's going to look like," Woods said. "It's a treat."

Boschee has redefined the geometry of the BHS court with his 3-point shooting exploits. He's converted shots 10 feet inside of half court and with the ball barely in his hands. In his second varsity season, he has rounded out his game as the Lumberjacks' point guard and main facilitator, showcasing an ability to get to the rim, finish inside with either hand and set up teammates for open shots.

His pedigree deserves part of the credit. Boschee hails from a great basketball lineage. His father, Mike, is Bemidji State's head men's basketball coach and played at North Dakota. At UND, Mike ranks first all-time in free-throw percentage (88%) and fourth in 3-pointers made with 199. He made 45 consecutive free throws during the 1988-89 season, also a program record.

Boschee's uncle Jeff played at Kansas from 1998-2002 and is the Jayhawks' all-time leader in 3-pointers. Plus, Bemidji State women's basketball head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg, who played at Augustana, is Jaxon's aunt — Mike married Stoltenberg's sister Amy.

"From a young age, he's been able to jump on the bus and travel along and watch some of our practices," Mike said. "(He's seen) what it's like a little bit, (watched) what a coach's life is like. He's gotten to sit on the bench during games at a young age. So having that all seem normal to him (is) maybe kind of unique. He's been around a lot of good players and he's watched a lot of good basketball, and that probably more than anything sparked an interest in the game."

Now, Boschee's putting his own spin on the family legacy. In his sophomore year, he's become the go-to player for the Lumberjacks, igniting the crowd with his shooting prowess and leading BHS in scoring. As his star has risen, so too have the fortunes of the Jacks.

"It's exciting to watch his growth and development over the last year," said Bemidji head coach Steve Thompson. "But the most exciting part for me has been to watch the amount of work that he's put in outside of the time that we spend together. He's putting in hours, and it's developed confidence and obviously developed his skill set immensely and his shooting ability. So I'm most proud of the work that he puts in in order to be where he's at right now."

Boschee's emergence hasn't come by accident. Following habits instilled by his background in the game, he's diligent about his preparation and is always eager to get back into the gym.

"Usually, I do some form shooting (from) like 15 feet," Boschee said. "And then we'll do fundamental 3s around (the arc). And then we mix it up a little bit, (shooting) off the move, off the dribble, and then we usually do some free throws to finish it off. I try to (do that routine) as much as I can. Anytime I can get in the gym, I'm obviously going to try to."

From Woods' perspective, Boschee's uncommon drive and attention to detail separate him from many other players in his age group. It stood out during Boschee's performance at an open gym in the spring before his freshman season.

"A lot of kids like to shot-jack and just throw up 3s," Woods said. "The first thing he came and did was two-ball dribbling in front of all these high school guys. Then he started (shooting) inside to out. And that was something that as soon as I saw it, I knew he had something different in him that we probably haven't seen in a while from Bemidji. He was going to be ready for early success in the sport."

Boschee has already amassed 590 career points halfway through his second season at the varsity level. If he continues at his current pace, he'll have an excellent shot at becoming the Lumberjacks' all-time leading scorer.

Bemidji's current all-time leader is Jim Jensen, who compiled 1,763 points during his career. Boschee still has a ways to go, but he has plenty of time to get there. Also, his aspirations don't end at BHS — he hopes to play for a top college team, much as other members of his family did.

"I'm just trying to (play to) the best of my ability, play as well as I can," Boschee said. "Wherever that takes me, that's where I want to go. My uncle played at Kansas, and that's always been the dream. But wherever I can go is where I'll be happy."

If Boschee continues along his current trajectory, his basketball career may not end after college. Just ask Woods, a former Division I athlete himself at North Dakota State.

"We all have dreams, especially anybody who played high-level varsity sports, of going to the pro level," Woods said. "... With him, the sky's the limit. If he really chooses to, he has a chance at going to the next level and the level after that. (If he hits a growth spurt), wait till it happens. Then it's going to be over for everybody."