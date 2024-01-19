Bemidji Unified basketball advances to state ahead of home matchup

Jan. 19—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School A and B Unified basketball teams competed at the Regional Competition in Hermantown on Thursday, Jan. 11, and garnered significant results.

The A team took the championship in its division and is headed back to state in February. The B team just missed joining them with a second-place finish in its division. A fantastic fun day was had by all.

The Unified teams welcome the community to join them on Wednesday, Feb. 7, when they again "bring down the house" with their home game against Menagha.