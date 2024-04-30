Bemidji tops Roseau in home dual, Ryan Daman paces field

Apr. 29—BEMIDJI — Ryan Daman had himself a day on Monday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The senior Bemidji High School boys golfer shot a 78 to lead all players in the Lumberjacks' dual with Roseau. BHS won the head-to-head meet, posting a team score of 321. The Rams trailed by 13 strokes.

Daman was one of two golfers to break 80. He finished with a 78, while teammate Carter Fish was one shot behind him at 79. Weston Seitz and Nick Carlson tied with rounds of 82, while Beckett Grand (83) and Eli Tuomala (84) rounded out the afternoon.