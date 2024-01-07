Bemidji takes 6th at Clemensen Invitational, DeWitt and Hanks top 15 in all-around

Jan. 6—PRINCETON — The Bemidji High School gymnastics team competed against a number of schools at the Clemensen Invitational on Saturday in Princeton.

The Lumberjacks placed sixth of nine teams with a combined team total of 133.25, a fraction of a point back of Detroit Lakes (133.6). Hopkins (140.65), Perham (139.9) and North Branch (138.25) rounded out the top three teams.

BHS had multiple competitors in the all-around event. Aubrey DeWitt took seventh place in a field of 24 with a score of 34.45. Taylor Hanks placed 13th with a total of 32.45.

On the vault, Bemidji garnered three spots just outside the top 10. Chloe Workman (8.75, 11th), Bella Reierson (8.55, 14th), Hanks (8.5, 15th) and Ella Dahl (8.4, 20th) all finished in the top 20.

On the bars, DeWitt took fifth place with her 8.6. Hanks was next up with a 7.8, placing 14th. Stella Schoonover took 19th with a score of 7.5.

On the balance beam, Chesney Gladen placed fifth with a 9.0. DeWitt took 17th with an 8.4.

On the floor exercise, DeWitt again took fifth place with her score of 9.25. Kennedy Olson placed 14th with an 8.7.