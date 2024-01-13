Bemidji takes 2nd in 3-team home invite with Grand Forks Central, TRF

Jan. 13—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team welcomed in two schools from opposite sides of the Red River on Friday.

The Lumberjacks hosted Grand Forks Central (N.D.) and Thief River Falls in a three-team home invitational, and BHS took second place. GFC claimed the team title with 488 points, while the Jacks trailed with 399. TRF placed third with 149 points.

Bemidji picked up four event wins across the competition. Matthew Winkle, Daniel Scherling, Tanner Johnson and Moses Son topped the 200-yard medley relay in 1:50.66. The Lumberjacks also took the second spot in that event, as Hudson Hanschen, Nick Carlson, Will Termont and Andrew Breczinski earned silver with a composite time of 2:06.27.

In the 100 butterfly, Son claimed the top spot in 56.8. He also topped the 100 backstroke with his 1:02.74.

In the 100 breaststroke, Brayden Anderson placed first with a finals time of 1:11.02. Scherling was right behind, taking second in 1:11.47.