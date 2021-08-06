Bemidji Symphony Orchestra begins 'Believe' season with summer pops concert

Aug. 5—BEMIDJI — Things are getting back to normal for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra as the 2021-22 season approaches. The orchestra will return to the Bemidji High School Auditorium for its summer pops concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Music Director Beverly Everett will lead her largest group of musicians since February 2020, the last time the orchestra performed on the BHS stage. And she's hoping to have a large audience behind her.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the BSO had to cancel its final two concerts of the 2019-20 season. The orchestra returned later in 2020 with concerts featuring smaller musician groups and limited audiences at the Bluebelle Event Venue. Concerts also were presented online.

The upcoming season's theme is "Don't Stop Believing in Music." It begins next weekend with "Believe in the Fun of Music" featuring guest vocalists Cole Girodat and Therese Kulas, graduates of the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. That's where they met Everett, who also conducts the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony.

"They're just very talented and versatile young performers," Everett said. "I'm really impressed with them as people and as vocalists. I know they've done some type of cabaret shows together at Grand Forks. So I thought they would be really fun."

At the Aug. 14 concert, Girodat will sing "All I Ask of You" from "Phantom of the Opera" and "Some Enchanted Evening" from "South Pacific." Kulas will perform "Amazing Grace" and others. They will team up on a variety of songs from musicals and spirituals.

"It's a concert for all ages," Everett said. "You can bring the whole family and expose those kids to music."

Subsequent concerts are scheduled for Oct. 3, Nov. 13 and 14, Dec. 7, Feb. 20, March 27 and May 15. The November concerts will be held at First Lutheran Church; all others will be at the BHS Auditorium.

Individual concert tickets may be purchased in advance at Lueken's Village Foods locations. Same-day tickets may be purchased at the door as capacity allows. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for college students with a valid student ID and free for students in grades K-12.

Season tickets may be purchased for $100 plus fees between now and Labor Day. After that, the price increases to $110 plus fees.

More information is available online at bemidjisymphony.org.