Bemidji State's Spencer Wehr named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov. 7—BURNSVILLE — Bemidji State linebacker Spencer Wehr is entering the final week of the regular season in style.

The Beavers senior was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week after tallying nine tackles (six solo), a tackle for loss and an interception last Saturday against Minnesota State Moorhead.

Wehr's interception closed out the game in the fourth quarter, setting up BSU to kneel out the 27-14 victory after a 29-yard return. Wehr's tackling total was his second-highest this season, trailing only his 10-tackle performance at Wayne State.

Wehr ranks third this season among Bemidji State defensive players with 41 tackles (19 solo) and has compiled five tackles for loss, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two interceptions.

This is the second Defensive Player of the Week award for the Beavers this season. Max Buduris also claimed the honor on Sept. 25.