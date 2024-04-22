Bemidji State's Logan Schoepp earns NSIC Elite 18 Award for men's golf

Apr. 21—BLEU SPRINGS, Mo. — Bemidji State's Logan Schoepp earned the NSIC Elite 18 Award for men's golf as he held the highest grade point average of the participating members of the nine men's golf-playing schools.

Schoepp was presented the award during the pre-championship meeting Thursday night at the NSIC Men's Golf Championship at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo.

As part of the NSIC 25th Anniversary celebration during the 2016-17 academic year, the NSIC Elite 18 Award was instituted to recognize the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the NSIC Championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.

The NSIC Elite 18 award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NSIC's 18 Championships.

Schoepp, a native of Bismarck, N.D., and a graduate of Century High School, is a sophomore and holds a 4.00 grade point average while majoring in accounting and minoring in finance. He appeared in 28 rounds for the Beavers during his freshman season, with a 76.1 stroke average. He had his best finish at the 2023 NSIC Championship, where he finished fifth as he helped BSU to the NSIC Championship.

This season, he has a 75.1 stroke average over 21 rounds. Schoepp won the Bemidji State Invite in September after shooting rounds of 69 and 73 to finish at even-par 142. He earned NSIC Player of the Week honors for his efforts in the opening week of play.