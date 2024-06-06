Bemidji State's Derek Hoffman earns CSC Academic All-District distinction

Jun. 5—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State baseball junior Derek Hoffman earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District recognition on Tuesday afternoon after excelling on the diamond and in the classroom.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his current institution and must compete in 90% of the institution's games played or start in at least 66% of the institution's games. For baseball and softball pitchers, they must make 17 appearances or 25 innings pitched.

Hoffman, a Chemistry major, achieved a 3.88 GPA while making eight starts on the mound and pitched 31.1 innings collecting 23 strikeouts, second-most on the team.