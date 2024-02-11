Bemidji State women's tennis falls 6-1 at UMC to start 2024 campaign

Feb. 10—GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Bemidji State women's tennis team began the 2024 season playing against NSIC foe Minnesota Crookston in nonconference action on Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D. The Beavers tallied a win in singles, but the Golden Eagles claimed the overall 6-1 match win.

In doubles, Ana Lucia Ibañez and Emilia Sand tallied three games at No. 2 before falling 6-3. Isabela Nelson and Laura Burger collected two games at No. 3 before coming up short by a set score of 6-2. Kate Taylor and Valesca Rodriguez competed at No. 1 doubles, falling 6-1.

In singles, Ibañez picked up the three-set win at No. 4. After dropping the first set in a tiebreaker (6-7), she responded with a 6-0 win in the second set and a 7-5 win in the third.

At No. 1 singles, Taylor also went to three sets. After also dropping the opening set in a tiebreaker (6-7), she responded with a dominating 6-2 win in the second set. In the final set, Taylor wasn't able to come all the way back, falling 10-4 in the decisive third-set tiebreak.

Sand won six games at No. 3 singles, finishing with losing set scores of 6-4, 6-2. Rodriguez won three games at No. 2, falling 6-3, 6-0.

Nelson won a game at No. 6, losing 6-1, 6-0, and Burger fell at No. 5 by set scores of 6-0, 6-0.