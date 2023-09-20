Bemidji State women's soccer renters United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll

Sep. 19—KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a two-week hiatus, the Bemidji State women's soccer team reentered the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 national poll, coming in at No. 24 in this week's poll.

The undefeated Beavers reenter the poll after starting the season ranked No. 9 in the country. Following two draws, Bemidji State dropped out of the poll. BSU responded by winning its next four matches to hold a 4-0-2 record through the first six matches.

Bemidji State will put its new ranking to the test Thursday night as it hosts Sioux Falls at Chet Anderson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.