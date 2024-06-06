Bemidji State volleyball announces schedule for 2024 season

Jun. 5—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State volleyball head coach Kevin Ulmer announced the dates and opponents for the 56th season of Beaver volleyball on Wednesday morning.

The Beavers officially begin the 2024 season Sept. 5-7 in Hawai'i for the Hawai'i Fall Classic in Hilo.

The Beavers will play a 26-match schedule including 18 matches against NSIC opponents. BSU will host eight games at the BSU Gymnasium this season while 18 will be on the road.

Bemidji State begins the 2024 season with the program's first-ever trip to the island of Hawai'i. The Beavers are set to compete in the Hawai'i Fall Classic in Hilo hosted by Hawai'i-Hilo. They will take on the Vulcans as well as Saint Martin's, Western Oregon and Hawai'i Pacific.

The Beavers then travel to Grand Rapids, Mich., for another tournament hosted by Davenport University Sept. 13-14 and will face Glenville State, Davenport, Saginaw Valley State and Grand Valley State.

BSU then begins the conference season with a short road trip to Minnesota Crookston on Sept. 18, followed by a nonconference match against Minnesota State on Sept. 20 in Mankato.

The Beavers then host the next three matches at home beginning with their home opener against Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 25. Homecoming for the Beavers will be on Sept. 28 ad they welcome St. Cloud State to town to conclude the weekend. BSU ends its homestand on Oct. 4 by hosting Augustana.

The next two matches are on the road as BSU travels to Minnesota State Moorhead and Sioux Falls on Oct. 8 and 12, respectively.

The Beavers host Minnesota Crookston Oct. 17 before a streak of four matches on the road. The Beavers travel to St. Cloud State (Oct. 19), Minnesota Duluth (Oct. 22), Minot State (Oct. 25) and U-Mary (Oct. 26) to conclude the month of October.

Bemidji State hosts Northern State University and MSU-Moorhead Nov. 1-2 in its return to BSU Gymnasium before its final road matches of the regular season Nov. 8-9 at Winona State University and Southwest Minnesota State University.

The Beavers conclude the 2024 regular season at home and hosts Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul Nov. 15-16.

Bemidji State returns nine letter winners to its 2024 squad, including All-NSIC Second Team selection Rylie Bjerklie, as well as fellow graduate student Hallie Mertz.

Bjerklie and seniors Emily Wade and Ashley Crowl will captain the 2024 team, which consists of nine returners and nine newcomers. The 2024 campaign will be the ninth season under Ulmer, who sits sixth all time at BSU with 39 career wins and is coming off a career-best 10-win season.