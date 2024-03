Bemidji State sweeps Wisconsin-River Falls to pick up 1st win

Mar. 4—RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Bemidji State women's tennis team didn't lose a set on Saturday against Wisconsin-River Falls.

The Beavers beat the Falcons 9-0, sweeping all six singles and three doubles matches.

Kate Taylor, Valesca Rodriguez, Ana Lucía Ibáñez, Isabela Nelson, Macy Goochey and Reagan Schwartzer won singles matches in straight sets. The same six players teamed up to form BSU's three doubles teams.

Bemidji State 9, Wisconsin-River Falls 0

Singles

No. 1: Taylor (BSU) def. Struss 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Rodriquez (BSU) def. Wiener 6-3, 6-0

No. 3: Ibáñez (BSU) def. Baker 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Nelson (BSU) def. Aerts 6-2, 6-4

No. 5: Goochey (BSU) def. Langbehn 6-2, 6-0

No. 6: Schwartzer (BSU) def. Zeifert 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Taylor/Rodriguez (BSU) def. Wiener/Baker 8-5

No. 2: Ibáñez/Nelson (BSU) def. Aerts/Zeifert 8-0

No. 3: Schwartzer/Goochey (BSU) def. Langbehn/Struss 8-2