Bemidji State sweeps U-Mary, falls twice against Minot State
Apr. 21—After splitting Wednesday's series against Minnesota Crookston, the Beavers took two games from U-Mary on Saturday by scores of 6-5 and 7-6. On Sunday, BSU dropped both to Minot State 5-1 and 1-0.
Bemidji State scored 13 runs on 18 hits in two games against the Marauders (9-34, 2-19 NSIC), including a home run from Morgan Benedict and doubles from Molly Houts, Alexa Christenson and Mariah Stevenson.
Stella Dolan earned both wins in the circle. She threw 11 1/3 innings, allowing 13 hits and four earned runs while striking out four batters.
The Beavers (13-34, 7-17 NSIC) were limited to just eight hits in two games against Minot State (22-15, 17-7 NSIC).
Bemidji State 6, U-Mary 5
BSU 100 500 0 — 6-9-4
MARY 020 120 0 — 5-6-1
WP: Dolan (7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)
LP: Johnson (3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)
Bemidji State 7, U-Mary 6
BSU 012 400 0 — 7-9-0
MARY 103 200 0 — 6-11-2
WP: Dolan (4.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)
LP: Chambers (3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)
Minot State 5, Bemidji State 1
BSU 100 000 0 — 1-4-0
MISU 010 040 X — 5-8-0
WP: Floyd (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)
LP: Dolan (4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)
Minot State 1, Bemidji State 0
BSU 000 000 0 — 0-4-0
MISU 000 100 X — 1-3-1
WP: Dawyduk (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)
LP: Sarff (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K)