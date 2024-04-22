Bemidji State sweeps U-Mary, falls twice against Minot State

Apr. 21—After splitting Wednesday's series against Minnesota Crookston, the Beavers took two games from U-Mary on Saturday by scores of 6-5 and 7-6. On Sunday, BSU dropped both to Minot State 5-1 and 1-0.

Bemidji State scored 13 runs on 18 hits in two games against the Marauders (9-34, 2-19 NSIC), including a home run from Morgan Benedict and doubles from Molly Houts, Alexa Christenson and Mariah Stevenson.

Stella Dolan earned both wins in the circle. She threw 11 1/3 innings, allowing 13 hits and four earned runs while striking out four batters.

The Beavers (13-34, 7-17 NSIC) were limited to just eight hits in two games against Minot State (22-15, 17-7 NSIC).

Bemidji State 6, U-Mary 5

BSU 100 500 0 — 6-9-4

MARY 020 120 0 — 5-6-1

WP: Dolan (7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Johnson (3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji State 7, U-Mary 6

BSU 012 400 0 — 7-9-0

MARY 103 200 0 — 6-11-2

WP: Dolan (4.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Chambers (3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

Minot State 5, Bemidji State 1

BSU 100 000 0 — 1-4-0

MISU 010 040 X — 5-8-0

WP: Floyd (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Dolan (4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

Minot State 1, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 — 0-4-0

MISU 000 100 X — 1-3-1

WP: Dawyduk (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

LP: Sarff (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K)