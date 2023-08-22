Bemidji State student-athletes get to work with United Way

Aug. 21—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State student-athletes congregated at Lueken's North on Sunday.

The goal was to pack as many meals in the United Way of Bemidji Area's Backpack Buddies Weekend. Beavers of all teams stuffed over 2,000 food packs.

The Backpack Buddies program helps ensure that children in the Bemidji school district have access to nutritious, non-perishable and easy-to-prepare food when other resources are unavailable, such as weekends and school vacations.

The average weekly menu contains two entrees, one snack, two breakfast items, one vegetable, two fruits, two milks and one high protein item. The food packs are discretely distributed to children, as best determined by the school, on the last day before weekends and all scheduled school and holiday breaks.

Members of the Bemidji State men's hockey team also got to work in the community on Saturday.

Players helped Red Pine Estates residents into their new homes. The city of Bemidji ordered 47 residents to be removed from Red Pine Estates due to the building's structural concerns on July 6. Charity organizations like the United Way have committed efforts to help former renters.