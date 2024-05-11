Bemidji State soccer announces schedule for 29th season

May 10—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State women's soccer team announced the dates and opponents for its 29th season, set to begin Aug. 21.

The Beavers will first play two scrimmages against College of St. Benedict and St. Catherine University on Aug. 21 and 24 before officially beginning their 18-match regular season at home against Missouri Western State University on Friday, Sept. 6. Bemidji State will play four nonconference matches before starting the 14-match NSIC season against Minnesota-Crookston at Chet Anderson Stadium (Sept. 20).

BSU opens the season with two nonconference matches at home Sept. 6-8 against Missouri Western State and Drury before traveling to Fayette, Iowa, for matches against Quincy and Upper Iowa Sept. 13-15. The Beavers will face Drury and Quincy for the first time in the two program's histories.

The Beavers open conference play at home against Minnesota Crookston Sept. 20 before hitting the road for a match at St. Cloud State on Sept. 22. A week later, Bemidji State travels to Sioux Falls, S.D., to play against the Cougars.

BSU then returns home for Parent's Weekend and Senior Day against Winona State and Southwest Minnesota State Oct. 4-6. The Beavers travel to Northern State and Minnesota State-Moorhead the following weekend (Oct. 11-13).

Bemidji State then hosts Minot State and U-Mary Oct. 18-20 before traveling to Wayne State and Augustana (Oct. 25-27) the following weekend.

The Beavers open play in November by hosting Minnesota State-Mankato and Concordia-St. Paul Nov. 1-3 before concluding the regular season on the road at Minnesota Duluth Nov. 7.

The Beavers will play 10 total matches at home, including their scrimmage against Saint Benedict, while 10 matches will be on the road.

The NSIC Tournament is set to begin on Nov. 11. Its three rounds will run through Nov. 17 with Beavers being two-time defending NSIC Tournament champs. BSU will attempt to qualify for their fourth consecutive NCAA DII Women's Soccer Tournament set to begin Nov. 22.