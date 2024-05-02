Bemidji State snaps skid against Minot State, earns first sweep in 3 years

May 1—BEMIDJI — There was no better time than the present for the Bemidji State baseball team to snap its 34-game losing streak.

The Beavers hosted another set of Beavers in Minot State at the BSU baseball field in their final home games this season. With an 8-5 win in the first game of the doubleheader, Bemidji State won its first game since March 2 against William Jewell.

BSU wasn't done there.

Behind a six-run sixth inning in the second game, Bemidji State earned its first sweep since April 28, 2021, taking both in a doubleheader with U-Mary three years ago.

After surrendering the first two runs in the opening game on Wednesday, BSU scored eight unanswered, including an RBI double from Zach Evenson and run-scoring singles from Husdon Filippi, Hunter Damond, Jack Munson, Ty Karger and Dylan Hedley.

Evenson pitched all seven innings on the bump, surrendering three earned runs on seven hits with a walk. He struck out three batters.

Matt Filippi got the ball in the second game. He threw five innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and four walks to go with his three strikeouts.

Evenson, Damon and Hudson Filippi doubled, while Evenson and Karger blasted home runs in the 10-run victory.

Bemidji State 8, Minot State 5 (F/7)

MISU 300 000 2 — 5-7-1

BSU 200 024 X — 8-15-2

WP: Evenson (7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Bode (2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji State 13, Minot State 3 (F/7)

MISU 100 200 0 — 3-3-1

BSU 300 316 X — 13-9-0

WP: Filippi (5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)

LP: Eastlick (3.2 IP, H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 K)