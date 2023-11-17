Bemidji State signs 2 Minnesotans, including a current player's sibling

Nov. 16—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State women's golf team has added two more players to its 2024 signing class, and they won't have to cross any state borders to make it to BSU.

Lauren Kammann (Elk River) and Bailey Tilley (Savage) signed to join the Beavers for the 2024-25 season, bringing the total number of Bemidji State women's golf signees to three for this cycle. Multi-sport athlete Trista Bilden has committed to join the BSU women's golf team as well as the Beavers' track and field squad.

Kammann is the sister of Haylee Kammann, a current freshman on the Bemidji State women's golf roster. Kammann has collected four letters in golf during her varsity letter and is a three-sport athlete, also participating in swimming and hockey.

She placed in the top 45 at the MSHSL girls golf state tournament two years in a row.

"It's a joy to be able to welcome Lauren into the Beaver Golf family," said BSU women's golf head coach Erica Gartner in a release. "Her ties to BSU run deep, and I'm the most thankful she was able to see herself here as well. She's a true competitor on the course, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to see her succeed here at this level, both on the course and off."

Tilley is a two-year golf captain at Burnsville High School and was named all-conference in golf. She has also played hockey and skated as a forward on Burnsville's 2022 MSHSL Class AA consolation championship team.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Bailey joining us next fall," Gartner said. "She works hard to hone in her golf game throughout the year and brings a fun skill set to work with. It will be fun to see her transition to the college game and be able to impact BSU from the jump."