Bemidji State ranked No. 10 in D2Football.com Top 25 preseason poll

Aug. 21—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State football team enters the 2023 season ranked No. 10 in the D2Football.com Preseason Top 25 Poll. The poll was released on Monday.

The Beavers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the D2Football.com poll. With three preseason polls now released, BSU ranks eighth in the Lindy's College Football Magazine ranking and 10th in the AFCA.

Bemidji State is coming off a second straight 10-win season, which tied for the program high in wins. The Beavers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Playoffs for the second straight season and along the way picked up the first program home playoff win against Winona State.

The Beavers return six All-NSIC offensive players from last season (Brandon Alt, Ty Cobb, Dhel Duncan-Busby, Jake Gannon, Conor Kovas and Will LeMire) and seven All-NSIC defensive players from a season ago (Princeten Harris, Stephen Hoffman, Max Buduris, Spencer Wehr, Colton Herman, Caleb Young and Marco Cavallaro).

Alt was selected as the NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Buduris was listed as a Player to Watch. Cobb was tabbed a Lindy's Preseason All-American.

Bemidji State will open the 2023 season against Northern State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Chet Anderson Stadium.