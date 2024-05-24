Bemidji State opens 2024-25 slate against Buckeyes, reveals schedule for 27th season

May 23—BEMIDJI — In conjunction with the WCHA unveiling of the 2024-25 composite league schedule on Thursday, the Bemidji State women's hockey team announced the dates of its 27th.

The Beavers will play a 34-game regular season, which is set to begin Sept. 27-28 at the Sanford Center. The schedule includes a 28-game conference schedule in the premier conference in Division I. The Beavers will play 16 games at home at the Sanford Center, including the season opener against defending National Champion Ohio State.

Newly appointed head coach Amber Fryklund begins her tenure as head coach of the BSU Women's Hockey program for the 2024-25 season.

Ten of the Beavers' 18 games during the first half of the season will be played at home while just six of the final 10 games will be at home during the second half.

After opening the season at home against the defending national champions, the Beavers will make their first road trip and travel to Pennsylvania for a nonconference series against Robert Morris Oct. 4-5.

BSU will then return home to begin a four-game home stand against St. Cloud State from Oct. 11-12 and Lindenwood from Oct. 18-19. The Beavers close the month of October at Wisconsin from Oct. 25-26.

Bemidji State opens November with another four-game homestand hosting Minnesota from Nov. 1-2 and St. Thomas from Nov. 15-16. The Beavers will then be on the road for the next 12 games spanning from Nov. 22 to Jan. 25. They travel to Minnesota Duluth (Nov. 22-23) and Minnesota State (Dec. 13-14) for their final games of the 2024 calendar year before returning to play Jan. 3-4 to compete at the Minnesota Showcase at Ridder Arena. BSU will play against Penn State and Brown in Minneapolis.

Bemidji State will then travel to Ohio State (Jan. 10-11), St. Cloud State (Jan. 17-18) and Minnesota (Jan. 24-25) to wrap up the 12-game road trip.

BSU will then be at home the next two weekends, hosting Minnesota State (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) and Minnesota Duluth (Feb. 7-8) before its final road trip of the regular season at St. Thomas (Feb. 14-15). The Beavers then host Wisconsin for its final home series Feb. 21-22.

All eight league teams advance to the 2025 WCHA Postseason Tournament, with seeding set by their finish in the WCHA standings. The top four seeds each host a best-of-three quarterfinal series the weekend of Feb. 28-March 2, with the four winners advancing to meet at the 2024 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff on March 7-8 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Throughout the season, fans can watch all WCHA home games via the Big Ten Plus on-demand streaming service. To subscribe to Big Ten Plus for 2024-25, please visit

www.bigtenplus.com/.