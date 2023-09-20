Bemidji State men's golf takes 4th at Maverick/Golden Bear Fall Brawl

Sep. 19—HUDSON, Wis. — Freshman Teagan LaPlante paced the Bemidji State men's golf team on Tuesday, coming in fifth during the Maverick/Golden Bear Fall Brawl in Hudson, Wis.

As a team, the Beavers placed fourth with a 602 as the final round of the two-day tournament concluded at the Troy Burne Golf Course.

Bemidji State had rounds of 301 each day for a 602 (+34) and was four shots back of Upper Iowa for third and seven back of Concordia-St. Paul for second. Winona State jumped to the front and won by 17 strokes with a 578. Individually, Upper Iowa's Tate Carlson won by a stroke.

LaPlante put together a strong final round, firing a 1-under 70 on Tuesday to go along with an opening-round 75 for a 145 to finish 3-over and tie for fifth. LaPlante had six birdies and seven pars on Tuesday. LaPlante competed as an individual.

The top score of the five BSU players that counted toward the team score belonged to senior Brandon Bervig, who carded rounds of 74 each day for a six-over 148 to tie for 12th. Bervig collected three birdies and 10 pars during the final round.

Another Beaver competing as an individual was next in junior Tate Usher, who tied for 15th with rounds of 74-75 for a 7-over 149. During the second round, Usher compiled 14 pars.

Sophomore Caden Lick gave the Beavers four landing in the top 20 when he tied for 20th with a 151 (72-79) to go 9-over. Lick had two birdies and nine pars during the final round.

The final individual for the Beavers was the next one in, with freshman Charlie Williams tying for 27th with rounds of 73-79 for a 10-over 152. Williams posted 12 pars on the day.

Senior Koby Kuenzel and sophomore Logan Schoepp each tied for 32nd with final scores of 153. Kuenzel posted rounds of 77-76 for his 11-over, coming away with 13 pars on Tuesday. Schoepp had final numbers of 78-75 for his 11-over, tallying three birdies and eight pars during the final round. Junior Rory Wutzke was just a shot back with rounds of 78-76 for a 12-over 154 to tie for 35th. Wutzke had one birdie and 12 pars on Tuesday.

Bemidji State will travel to Lake City this coming Monday and Tuesday to compete in the Watkins Invitational at The Jewel.