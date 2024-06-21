Bemidji State men's golf announces addition to 2024-25 squad

Jun. 20—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State men's golf head coach Ekren Miller announced on Thursday morning that Ryan Nelson of Fergus Falls has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Bemidji State and play golf for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Nelson is a four-year letter winner for the Fergus Falls High School boys golf program, as well as a two-year letter winner in soccer and letter winner in hockey. He qualified for the Minnesota Class AA State tournament twice during his high school career in 2022 and 2024, and most recently tied for 63rd at the 2024 state tournament with a two-round score of 165 (84-41).

Nelson is a two-time All-Central Lakes Conference golfer and two-time All-CLC Honorable Mention. He was voted the team captain for the Otters in both golf and soccer and was awarded the Jack Litch Character Award for soccer. Nelson is an Honor Roll member and earned an Honors Medal at Fergus Falls.

All signees are contingent upon admission to BSU and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center.