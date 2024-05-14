Bemidji State improves to eighth on final day of NSIC Championships

May 13—MANKATO — Seven student-athletes from the Bemidji State women's track and field team scored on the final day as the Beavers improved to eighth at the NSIC Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday in Mankato.

The Beavers posted their best finish at the championship since 2021. BSU earned 22 points on the final day to move up one spot to place eighth with a total of 37 points during the championships. It is the most points scored by the Beavers since 2019.

Seniors Mary Goodwin and Tierra Doss were named NSIC All-Conference Performers after Goodwin finished second in the 3000-meter steeplechase and Doss finished third in the shot put.

Senior Lexi Erickson finished sixth in the 800-meter dash and earned three points by running a program record time of 2:13.25, surpassing the old program record of 2:14.68 set by Ryne Prigge in 2021. She also added a point in the 1500-meter run by finishing eighth with a time of 4:40.09.

Doss continued her showing for the team on the final day and scored two points in the discus with a mark of 145-06 to finish in seventh place.

The Beavers' javelin throwers shined on the final day, with both Mikenna Pattrin and Zayda Priebe earning points in the event. Pattrin placed fourth and earned five points with a throw of 127-10, which is the seventh-longest throw at BSU. Priebe was right behind placing fifth and earned four points with a throw of 124-02.

Bemidji State's 4x400-meter relay team of Erickson, Natalie Fultz, Josie Aitken and Janice Cole scored key points for the Beavers by running the second fastest time in program history of 3:54.14 and placed fifth in the event to earn four points.

Fultz placed sixth in the 400-meter hurdles and earned three points by running a time of 1:02.49, a personal best and fifth fastest time at BSU.

On the first day of BSU competing at the championship, Goodwin led the Beavers scoring eight points in the 3000-meter steeplechase after finishing second with a time of 11:04.02, six seconds back of first. Doss then followed by scoring six points in the shot put with a throw of 45-03 to take third in the event.

Pattrin rounded out the Beavers' score by placing eighth in the shot put with a throw of 41-04.50 and also set a personal best in the hammer throw, placing 10th with a mark of 151-10.

A total of 10 Beavers set personal bests during the event and one program record was broken.