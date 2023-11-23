Bemidji State to host alumni social before football game on Nov. 25

Nov. 22—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State is set to host an alumni pregame social from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Diamond Point Park, 1710 Birchmont Drive NE.

"As the BSU football team gears up to host a historic playoff game at Chet Anderson Stadium, the Bemidji State Alumni & Foundation is calling all alumni and friends to attend the game, with a special invitation to arrive early," a release said.

Attendees can socialize with fellow BSU graduates and football fans and receive a free stadium blanket. A group picture with all alumni present will be taken at 12:30 p.m.

The social will be held near the green and white "Welcome Alumni" banner.

The Beavers will play Central Washington at 1 p.m. in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, marking the first time that BSU has ever hosted a second-round playoff game. The winner moves on to the national quarterfinals on Dec. 2.

The alumni social is free to attend, and all are welcome. To purchase tickets to the football game, visit

www.bsubeavers.com/hometowntickets.