Bemidji State hockey season tickets go on sale June 17

Jun. 13—BEMIDJI — Season ticket packages for the 2024-25 Bemidji State men's and women's hockey seasons will go on sale on June 17.

Season ticket prices begin at $225 per seat and include admission to all BSU women's hockey games and priority opportunities to purchase CCHA Playoff tickets. It comes at a discounted value compared to buying tickets to all games individually. All season ticket sales go to BSU Athletics but is not tax deductible per federal regulations.

Parking passes into the Sanford Center's preferred VIP parking lot are not included in any purchase of lower bowl tickets. Parking passes can be purchased for an additional $400 per pass. Those interested should contact Jesse Katz, director of athletic giving, at 218-755-2827 or

Jesse.Katz@bemidjistate.edu

. The purchase of a club-level season ticket will include one parking pass. A portion of parking pass proceeds are considered a donation to the BSU Athletics Fund and ARE tax deductible.

To become a season ticket holder or renew, contact Sanford Center ticket office at 218-441-4031 or visit:

https://am.ticketmaster.com/sanfordcenter/.

There will be a select handful of dates the Sanford Center will be closed or have events where no in-person ticket renewals will be available: July 1-5; July 17-18; July 20; July 22; July 24-26; July 29; Aug. 16; and Aug. 19. Renewals can still be taken by the phone and fans are encouraged to leave a voicemail and someone will reach out as soon as possible.

Adam Kadrlik is available for in-person renewals at the Sanford Center Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 11-5 p.m. Please allow 10-30 minutes for processing depending on wait times.

Season-ticket holders will get tickets to all 16 regular-season home games at Sanford Center. Ticket packages include all CCHA games and BSU's four nonconference games against premier regional opponents in St. Cloud State, Minnesota, North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth.

"Year in and year out, we have one of the most challenging schedules in the nation, and this year is no exception," said head coach Tom Serratore in a release.

The 69th season of Beaver Hockey begins on Oct. 5 at Minnesota Duluth followed by the Beavers' home opener at Sanford Center on Oct. 12 against St. Cloud State.