Bemidji State football awarded right to host 2nd-round game against Central Washington

Nov. 19—BEMIDJI — The Beavers aren't finished playing football at the Chet in 2023 just yet.

After knocking off No. 3 Texas Permian Basin 10-3 on Saturday, and with Central Washington upsetting No. 2 Western Colorado 16-13 in overtime, the Bemidji State football team was awarded the host site for the second-round NCAA Tournament game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The NCAA convened on Sunday night to determine which school would host the contest. Both teams were unseeded in the Super Region Four bracket released before the first round, meaning there was a decision-making process as to who would host the second-round game between the two teams. Despite being unseeded, BSU was essentially the No. 6 seed, while Central Washington was No. 7.

Bemidji State did not play Central Washington during the regular season, but the Wildcats lost to Texas Permian Basin 42-12 in their last game before the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers finished the regular season with a record of 8-2, while UCW finished 7-3. Central Washington went 7-1 in Super Region Four play before beating Western Colorado.