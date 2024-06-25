Bemidji State football adds Austin Brown as wide receiver coach

Jun. 24—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State football head coach Brent Bolte announced the addition of Austin Brown of Buffalo, S.D., to his coaching staff for the 2024 season. Brown will oversee the Beavers' wide receivers, who ranked second in offense in the NSIC last season.

Most recently, Brown spent one season with Eastern Oregon as the Mountaineers' Offensive Coordinator. During the 2023 season, he coached the Mountaineers to a 9.9 points-per-game improvement and over 100 additional yards per game over the past season. Additionally, Coach Brown oversaw the kickoff return unit, which finished the season in second place in the Frontier Conference with 22.9 yards per return.

Brown began his coaching career with Colorado, assisting in the quarterback room as an intern in 2017. From this role, he moved into the recruiting department and eventually assisted with the wide receivers. Brown then spent 2018-21 at Oregon State as a Graduate Assistant for wide receivers. Brown worked alongside some of the top offensive coaches and staff in the PAC 12 during his time there and contributed to player development.

From 2021-22, Brown joined the football program at Southern Oregon. There he served as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator before earning a promotion to the offensive coordinator position in his second season. Under his guidance, the Raider offense experienced improvements in multiple areas, finishing the 2022 season as the No. 1 passing offense in the Frontier Conference.

Brown began his career in football while attending Dickinson State as a wide receiver. Graduating in 2016, Brown went on to complete his Master of Arts at Oregon State in 2020 while serving as a Graduate Assistant for the Beavers. He currently lives in Bemidji with his wife Katy and their son TJ.