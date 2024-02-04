Bemidji State finishes off perfect week with 1st NSIC home win this season

Feb. 3—BEMIDJI — At the start of this week, the Bemidji State women's basketball team didn't have a single win in conference play.

The Beavers have two now. Two days after taking down Minot State on the road for their first NSIC win of the year, BSU returned home and handed Minnesota State Moorhead a 65-54 defeat to secure its first weekend sweep this season.

"I can't even put (the relief) into words," said head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg. "You lose sleep, you don't eat, it just feels gross. You kind of scratch your head, and it hurts. And it's hanging over you. So to get that first one, obviously, it was just a breath of (fresh air). So we talked about how we did it — not just that we beat a team. We beat a really good team on the road, and we did it because we played good team basketball."

Bemidji State (5-15, 2-4 NSIC) carried those lessons over into Saturday's game, and the Beavers once again put together a complete team performance to earn their first home conference win. Six players scored at least five points, and BSU found contributions from across the lineup as it closed out MSUM (8-13, 8-8 NSIC) down the stretch.

"It feels amazing," said senior guard Sam Pogatchnik, who finished with 14 points and three assists while co-leading the Beavers with 31 minutes played. "We knew we could do this. It just was a matter of when we started doing it. So I'm just glad we could get it going for the last few games here and win that trophy back."

With Saturday's victory, Bemidji State split the season series with MSU Moorhead. By virtue of winning the final game of this year's series, BSU repossessed the Century Trophy, a traveling totem that passes between the two schools based upon the outcome of each season's contests between the two. The Beavers have not held the trophy since 2021.

"The work — to see it in the women of excitement and toughness, they're just hyped up about making play after play after play defensively down in that last five minutes," Stoltenberg said. "It just makes you so proud."

Bemidji State's season isn't over, of course, but make no mistake — this was a seismic week for the Beavers. While they are statistically quite unlikely to sneak their way into the NSIC Tournament, it's still a remote possibility. Perhaps even more important is the catharsis and self-belief these two triumphs have given BSU as it prepares to finish out the season's home stretch.

"I used to be that underclassman without a lot of experience," Pogatchnik said. "Getting (our younger players) settled and getting them confident is the biggest thing, and encouraging them that we can take (these other teams). And we definitely did it tonight. ... That's exactly how it was coming in today. We knew what we could do. We knew we could take them, and that's what we did."

Bemidji State 65, Minnesota State Moorhead 54

MSUM 13 14 12 15 — 54

BSU 18 9 16 22 — 65

BEMIDJI STATE — Sheforgen 15, Pogatchnik 14, Guenther 9, Hill 9, Majewski 6, Suprenand 6, Koenig 4, Barrette 2. Totals: 24-53 FGs, 9-21 3-pt. FGs, 8-15 FTs.

MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD — Johnson 13, Jens 12, Fritz 9, Fisher 6, Skibiel 5, Metcalf 4, Maciej 3, Berge 2. Totals: 20-57 FGs, 3-17 3-pt. FGs, 11-15 FTs.