Bemidji State finishes 12th at Shangri-La Showdown

Apr. 2—MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. — The Bemidji State men's golf team finished 12th out of 15 teams at the Shangri-La Showdown, which was held at the Shangri-La Country Club in Monkey Island, Okla.

The Beavers shot a team score of 896 (292-296-308) in the two-day, three-round tournament. They were led by senior Brandon Bervig (71-73-79) and Logan Schoepp (74-75-74), who each shot 223 to tie for 39th.

Tate Usher (73-74-79=226), Koby Kuenzel (74-78-76=228) and Caden Lick (77-74-81=232) rounded out the day for BSU.

The Beavers return to action this weekend to compete at the Upper Iowa Spring Invite at Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo, Iowa.