Bemidji State falls on the road to Concordia-St. Paul

Jan. 26—ST. PAUL — The Bemidji State women's basketball team absorbed a tough defeat on Friday in St. Paul.

The Beavers struggled in a road matchup with Concordia-St. Paul and were outscored in each quarter en route to a 74-30 loss.

BSU (3-14, 0-13 NSIC) did not crack 10 points in a quarter until the closing frame, and by that point, the Beavers were well behind CSP (13-5, 9-4 NSIC). Alyssa Hill led Bemidji State with 10 points, and Ashlynne Guenther contributed seven.

Three players reached double-digit points for the Golden Bears — Lauren Feddema with 12, Ally Gietzel with 10 and Lindsey Becher with 10.

Concordia St. Paul 74, Bemidji State 30

BSU 4 6 8 12 — 30

CSP 21 12 19 22 — 74

BEMIDJI STATE — Hill 10, Guenther 7, Pogatchnik 4, Suprenand 3, Giorgi 2, Plasch 2, Sheforgen 2. Totals: 12-55 FGs, 3-15 3-pt. FGs, 3-6 FTs.

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL — Feddema 12, Becher 10, Gietzel 10, Mommsen 9, Schuelke 9, Gamble 8, Wilson 8, Campbell 3, Dengerud 3. Totals: 28-66 FGs, 8-22 3-pt. FGs, 10-12 FTs.