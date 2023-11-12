Bemidji State drops final game at Central Region Challenge in tight contest

Nov. 11—KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bemidji State men's basketball team finished 1-1 at the Central Region Challenge, dropping a 69-61 decision to Missouri Southern on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.

One day after taking down Henderson State 76-63, the Beavers didn't fare quite as well against the Lions. BSU (1-1) was close after the first half, trailing just 27-26, but Missouri Southern's 42 second-half points were too much for Bemidji State to match.

John Sutherland led the Beavers with 22 points, followed by Dalton Albrecht with 16. Brayden Williams chipped in 11, and Colin Schaefer added eight.

Missouri Southern 69, Bemidji State 61

MS 27 42 — 69

BSU 26 35 — 61

MISSOURI SOUTHERN — Williams 19, Thompson 17, Dawson 16, Sigmon Jr. 10, Long 4, Loyal 3. Totals: 26-56 FGs, 3-17 3-pt. FGs, 14-16 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE — Sutherland 22, Albrecht 16, Williams 11, Schaefer 8, Tennyson 4. Totals: 24-58 FGs, 7-23 3-pt. FGs, 6-13 FTs.