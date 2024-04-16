Bemidji State competes in Los Angeles, Mankato women's track and field meets

Apr. 15—The Bemidji State women's track and field team sent student-athletes to the California-State Los Angeles Twilight Open, Bryan Clay Invite and Minnesota State Open this past weekend. There, 31 personal records were set, and two NCAA provisional qualifiers were met.

Seniors Mary Goodwin and Tierra Doss each hit NCAA Provisional qualifying marks in the 3000-meter Steeplechase and Shot Put, respectively, at the Bryan Clay Invite in Azusa, Calif.

Goodwin's time of 10:51.83 in the steeplechase also broke her own program record in the event, while senior Alexis Erickson also broke her own program record in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:33.21.