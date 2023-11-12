Bemidji State beats U-Mary, sweeps weekend to cap best season since 2010

Nov. 11—BISMARCK, N.D. — The Bemidji State volleyball team finished off its best season in 13 years with a weekend sweep.

The Beavers traveled to Bismarck, N.D., and toppled U-Mary 3-1, finishing off the fourth set in extra points. BSU (10-16, 7-11 NSIC) took the first set 25-23 and lost the second frame by nearly as narrow of a margin, 25-22. Bemidji State rebounded to win set three 25-19 and polished off the match with a 27-25 victory in the fourth and final frame of the match and season.

"(Assistant coach) Steph Remley and I are really thankful for our seniors. They've all battled through a lot as individuals and as a team," head coach Kevin Ulmer said in a release. "They all deserve a lot of credit for the progress of this season and for completing their careers when others didn't. This season would not have gone this way without them."

Senior Hallie Mertz led the Beavers with 16 kills in her final match for BSU. Ashley Crowl added 15, Lilly Bandle chipped in 14 and senior Rylie Bjerklie contributed 12.

Emily Wade dished 56 set assists to lead Bemidji State, and senior Lauren Justesen led the Beavers with 20 digs.

"We made progress in the league this year, but still not at the level we're capable of," Ulmer said. "It's the best league in the nation, and we're poised to keep moving forward. I'm excited for that future. Our returners and incoming class have to keep that focus this coming spring and fall."

BSU graduates seniors Rilee Michaelson, Madison Weyker, Bjerklie, Justesen and Mertz from the program.

Bemidji State 3, U-Mary 1

BSU 25 22 25 27 — 3

MAR 23 25 19 25 — 1