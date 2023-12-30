Bemidji State basketball player faces criminal sexual conduct charges involving 15-year-old girl

Dec. 29—BEMIDJI — A 22-year-old member of the Bemidji State men's basketball team from Sun Prairie, Wis., has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl he met online.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old girl provided a statement to law enforcement in early October in regards to a child sexual abuse investigation. The girl stated that she met a man named Colin Schaefer, later identified as 22-year-old Colin Thomas Rudolph Schaefer, of Sun Prairie, Wis., on Tinder and Snapchat.

In her statement, the girl said that the two had sex in a vehicle Schaefer was driving near Lake Avenue in Bemidji, according to the complaint. She stated it was the second time they had sex.

On Dec. 11, Schaefer made a statement in which he admitted that he met a girl on Tinder and Snapchat, discussed sexual things with her, and had sexual intercourse with her "a couple of times," the complaint said.

Schaefer, who was 21 years old at the time of the alleged sexual conduct, also stated that "age was never discussed" in his conversations with the girl.

According to the complaint, "because the defendant was more than 60 months older than the complainant, mistake as to the complainant's age shall not be a defense."

Schaefer, a junior guard on the Bemidji State men's basketball team, is still currently listed on the team's roster but is not taking part in team activities, according to a Dec. 29 statement from Bemidji State.

"Bemidji State University and Beaver Athletics are aware of the charges filed in Beltrami County against Colin Thomas Rudolph Schaefer," the statement read. "(We) can confirm that BSU has a currently enrolled student-athlete, a member of our men's basketball team, whose name matches that of the person who was arrested ... Regarding his status on the BSU basketball team, Colin Schaefer is currently not participating in activities with the team."

Schaefer's next court appearance is set for Jan. 22.