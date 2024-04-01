Bemidji State Athletics and Affinity Plus partner to co-host Polar Plunge

Mar. 31—BEMIDJI — In partnership with Affinity Plus, Bemidji State Athletics will co-host the iconic Polar Plunge at the John Glas Fieldhouse to raise funds for Special Olympics Minnesota.

This event, presented by Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union — a long-time supporter of Special Olympics Minnesota, offers a unique opportunity to raise awareness and vital funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, courageous individuals will take the plunge at Bemidji State, diving into a special "Plungster" pool for a refreshing (and slightly icy) moment. Every splash counts, as proceeds directly benefit Special Olympics Minnesota, empowering athletes to train, compete and achieve their dreams.

"We are excited to sponsor the first-ever Polar Plunge in Bemidji," said Monica Morris, Affinity Plus branch manager in Bemidji. "This event not only provides a fun and chilly challenge but also raises critical funds for a cause close to our hearts. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting Special Olympics Minnesota and making a difference in the lives of these incredible athletes."

Affinity Plus has supported Special Olympics Minnesota since 2008. In that time, the credit union and its employees have raised more than $700,000 for the charity. This year, Affinity Plus saw an opportunity to leverage its partnership with Bemidji State to bring the polar plunge to a new community, expanding access to this unique and fun event.

"Bringing the Polar Plunge to Bemidji State University is an excellent opportunity," said Britt Lauritsen, BSU's director of ahletics. "It's an amazing opportunity to our students, faculty, staff and the entire community to come together, embrace a chilly challenge and raise crucial funds for Special Olympics Minnesota. We are thrilled to be a part of this inclusive event and celebrate the incredible spirit of these athletes."

