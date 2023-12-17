Bemidji showcases growth of girls wrestling at 2nd annual Blue Ox Tournament

Dec. 16—BEMIDJI — The sport of girls wrestling continues to ascend in the Bemidji community.

The latest monument to its rise was seen on Saturday at the Bemidji High School Gymnasium, where approximately 260 girls took to the mats at the second annual Blue Ox Girls Tournament.

Nearly 200 girls hailed from the high school ranks, while the rest came from youth leagues. That total represents massive year-over-year growth from the first edition last December, when about 100 girls wrestled in all.

"To have a full gym with all girls wrestling all day long isn't something I necessarily thought would happen as much as three years ago," said BHS girls head coach Rance Bahr. "So it's fantastic. There were some great matches."

Competing against 25 other high school groups, Bemidji claimed the top spot in the team competition, scoring 249 team points to easily clear second-place St. Michael-Albertville (155). Sauk Centre/Melrose (125) rounded out the top three.

For Maya Schmidt, who won the 190-pound bracket with a spotless 3-0 record, being on the front lines of girls wrestling's development is an unmatched thrill.

"It's totally awesome," Schmidt said. "It gives it a wider variety for all of us girls that actually had the chance to wrestle and get better. It's really cool and inspiring to see it all unfold really fast. ... In the future, coming back to school and saying, 'Hey, I was one of these girls back 20 years ago, 30 years ago' — very cool. (I) very much enjoy it."

The Lumberjacks had a number of top placers and bracket winners on Saturday. Kylie Donat pinned teammate Chasity Skerik in the 142-pound final, ensuring BHS represented the top two spots on the podium. At 118, Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm finished first with three consecutive pins. Jillian Gunderson took the top spot in the 90-bound bracket with an opening-round pin and two wins by decision.

Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka (112), Tori Bahr (136), Leah Willard (170) and Brie Leeper (235) also placed second in their respective brackets. Mateya Mistic (fourth, 100); Jasmine Frenzel (fourth, 106); Brooklyn Nielsen (sixth, 124); Amber Kremper (fourth, 130); Dezi Puffe (fourth, 136) and Braelyn Ruport (sixth, 155) also placed for the Jacks.

Ella Leffelman (112), Jadyn Eichberg (136), Tasha Severson (148) and Chloe Knott (148) also competed for Bemidji but did not place.

The Lumberjacks were also fresh off Friday's dual meet win over Mora, the No. 7 team in the state. With that victory, second-ranked BHS earned Bahr his 300th career dual meet win.

"It was kind of just like another match," Bahr quipped. "It was pretty special just because there were some athletes in the stands and people that I've worked with and coached with over the years that were here to share that moment with (me). It was really special to share that moment with my daughter and the girls team. That part of it I really enjoyed."

The Jacks added to the celebratory occasion on Friday night by inducting Don and Jackie Gunderson into the Bemidji Wrestling Club Hall of Fame. The Gundersons are charter members of the club and were described as "integral to the development and operation of the Bemidji Wrestling Club as it is known today." The Bemidji Wrestling Club serves as the host of the Blue Ox Tournament.

"Anytime we can honor and recognize some of the people that have put so much time and effort into the Bemidji wrestling program, it's great," Bahr said. "That's something that we should be doing. There are people that put in an enormous amount of time and energy. The Gundersons have put over two decades of time into our program, whether they had kids in the program or not."

Bahr hopes other contributors to the club will be recognized in the years to come, including those who paved the way for his own success.

"There are many people like that, and with COVID and things that have happened over the past few years, we've gotten away from that," he said. "Hopefully, this is the start that every year, we can put in a couple people like that that have meant so much to our program. Truly, they are the reasons why our programs are successful, and why I have the opportunity to get 300 wins as a milestone."

The Lumberjacks are now less than a week away from traveling down to South St. Paul for an invitational tournament. There, they will have the opportunity to face off against wrestlers from Apple Valley, the top-ranked team in the state.

This season, Bahr has been able to focus solely on the girls for the first time, and Bemidji's squad is confident when showcasing its abilities against the best Minnesota has to offer.

"(We can work on) a lot of skill," Schmidt said. "We get a lot more time to just go over things and really make sure we understand it. ... It's fun. It's exciting. Every day, it might be hard, but we're always striving for the best, and I think the atmosphere is always really good and getting better."

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Bemidji 249; 2-St. Michael-Albertville 155; 3-Sauk Centre/Melrose 125; 4-Brainerd 77; 5-Mille Lacs 73; 6-Thief River Falls 68; 7-Park Rapids 51; 8-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 49; 8-Wadena-Deer Creek 49; 10-Moorhead 45.