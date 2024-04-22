Bemidji Senior Hockey Association finishes season with local donations

Apr. 21—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Hockey Association concluded its 2023-24 season with donations totaling $9,500.

Donations of $2,500 each went to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and Bemidji Youth Hockey Association, and $1,500 each to The United Way, Bemidji Community Arena and Joe Lueken Cancer Center. Funds are largely generated from the 11th annual Steve McLean Hockey Tournament held at the Sanford Center, with participants coming from many states and Canada.

The Bemidji Senior Hockey Association would like to thank the following for their donations: Paul Bunyan Communications, Top Shelf Hockey, West Fraser, Corner Bar, Cool Threads, Bernick's, Country Inn and Suites, Keith's Pizza, The Garden Grill and Pub and The Tavern on South Shore.