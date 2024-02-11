Bemidji sends 7 girls wrestlers to state, tying program record from 2023

Feb. 10—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School girls wrestling team will be well represented at the state tournament in St. Paul.

At Saturday's Section 6 & 8 Individual Girls Championships, the Lumberjacks punched seven tickets to state. The mark ties Bemidji's program record set in 2023 and was achieved despite a field of 170 wrestlers, a much larger number than in the previous two seasons of section competition.

Bemidji hosted the Section 6 & 8 Championships for the first time and also hosted the Section 5 & 7 Championships concurrently at the BHS Gymnasium. In all, 345 girls wrestled at BHS on Friday and Saturday.

Taylor Merschman (100 pounds), Kylie Donat (142) and Maya Schmidt (190) won section championships for the Lumberjacks in their respective weight-class brackets. Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka (112), Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm (118), Leah Willard (190) and Brie Leeper (235) earned berths to state as second-place finishers.

Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena's Alivia Szydel won the championship and advanced to state in the 118-pound bracket.

"I'm excited that we have the opportunity to send seven girls," said Bemidji head coach Rance Bahr. "Obviously, we'd love to send 13, but it's a very competitive field, and all the girls from top to bottom wrestled very well all weekend long. We saved our best wrestling for the section tournament, and I couldn't be more proud or impressed with our girls right now."

Merschman earned a spot in the state tournament in her first year wrestling, earning a 6-0 decision win over Osakis' Emmarose Olschlager in the 100-pound championship match.

"It's pretty amazing," said the BHS freshman. "It's fun. I'm glad I am (the section champion). It was a hard (journey), but it was really fun."

Schmidt also earned her section championship by decision, defeating Monticello's Jasmin Downer 2-1 at 190. Donat had the lone championship-round pin of the day for Bemidji, defeating Thief River Falls' Brianna Berg by fall 23 seconds into the second period of their 142-pound match.

"It means a lot (to go back to state)," said Donat, who finished second at 132 pounds in 2022. "Last year, I was injured, so I wasn't able to go to state. It's my senior year, I came back from an injury. And it just means so much, because it's been my goal to be a state champion from day one. It's still my goal to this day, and I'm so excited to go down there and wrestle my hardest."

Donat was a day one girls wrestler for Bemidji and one of the program's original pioneers. She's seen plenty of growth in her sport over the past three years, and she's looking forward to showcasing how far girls wrestling has come in St. Paul.

"Ultimately, I'm thankful that there are a lot more girls coming out," Donat said. "We have a great team. I love our team with all my heart, and it's great that we are sending as many girls as we can. I'm super excited to experience state again with seven girls, because the first year, there were three of us (from Bemidji). So being able to share it with more people, especially on my team, is an incredible thing."

For Bahr, who took over as the dedicated girls wrestling head coach this season after splitting time with the boys the past two years, Saturday's championships were the culmination of years of effort spent building the sport into a legitimate winter season option for girls in Bemidji and across the state of Minnesota.

"(It was) much more competitive, more participants, a bigger field," he said. "To send seven girls out of 13 weights is pretty impressive. I'm looking forward to the state tournament."