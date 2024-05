Bemidji picks up 1st home win in 4 sets over Cloquet

May 3—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys volleyball team notched the first home win in its program's history on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks beat Cloquet 3-1. BHS took the first set 25-16 before dropping the second set in extra points at 30-28.

The Jacks rebounded in the third set, picking up a 25-15 win before clinching the match victory with a 25-15 win in the fourth set.