Bemidji peewee hockey team caps impressive season with donations

Apr. 16—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji peewee B hockey team had a memorable season.

The Lumberjacks went 51-6-2 in 59 games, culminating in a consolation championship at the state tournament on March 17 in Cloquet.

During the season, Bemidji Blue hockey players fundraised for Gillette Children's Hospital and Hockey Kids4Kids. Players accepted donations in trade for pledged community service hours. The team raised $815 and volunteered at Havenwood Care Center.

Bemidji peewee B team members include: Callen Baird, Holden Eckberg, Evan Engesather, Alexander Fraik, Quincy Gustafson, Colin Hart, Bentley LePier, Colt Mattfeld, Peyton Moran, Kayden Pagnac, Korbin Reierson, Brody Roscoe, Ryker Sant, Brady Sherwood, Willis Stittsworth and Wyatt Teiken. Coaches include Nate Moran, Travis Reierson and Brandon Mattfeld. Sara LePier is the team manager.