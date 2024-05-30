Bemidji narrowly advances to 2nd day at Section 8-3A Tournament

May 30—BEMIDJI — By the skin of its teeth, the Bemidji High School boys golf team advanced to the second day of the Section 8-3A Tournament.

The Lumberjacks sit in sixth place after the first round at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids. BHS recorded a team score of 330, 29 shots behind Alexandria in first place. Willmar missed the cut by one stroke at 331.

Ryan Daman is tied for seventh place individually with a round of 77. Beckett Grand tied for 22nd at 83, while Nick Carlson was one shot back in a tie for 25th. Eli Tuomala (86, T-33rd), Weston Seitz (86, T-33rd) and Carter Fish (89, T-44th) rounded out the day for BHS.

The conclusion of the 8-3A Championship will take place at 10 a.m. in Park Rapids. Full results from the second day will be in the June 5 edition of the Pioneer and online at bemidjipioneer.com.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Alexandria 301; 2-Buffalo 317; 3-Brainerd 318; 4-Sartell 321; 5-Moorhead 326; 6-Bemidji 330; 7-Willmar; 8-Becker 346; 9-St. Cloud Crush 350; 10-Sauk Rapids-Rice 352; 11-Rocori 365.