Bemidji moves into 1st place in conference standings after win over Proctor/Hermantown

May 9—HERMANTOWN — The Bemidji High School boys volleyball team was excited to get another crack at playing Proctor/Hermantown after a five-set loss to open the inaugural season.

The Lumberjacks got another chance on Thursday night. BHS beat Proctor/Hermantown in straight sets to move into first place in the conference standings.

The Jacks' widest margin of victory was just four points in the first set. Bemidji pulled out a 25-21 win before taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-23 victory in the second set. The Lumberjacks needed two extra points to pull out a sweep with a 27-25 triumph in the third set.