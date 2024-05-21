Bemidji hosts record-breaking turnout at 11th annual Lumberjack Invitational

May 20—BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School freshman Evan Lundin loves the different competitive aspects trap shooting provides.

"You're shooting with a squad made of your own teammates, but you're competing against other schools," said Lundin. "I like that it is an individual and team sport."

The

Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club

hosted the 11th annual Lumberjack Invitational on Saturday. Lundin and the Lumberjacks welcomed 15 other teams and 377 participants from northern Minnesota. Each competitor had the opportunity to shoot 100 clay targets over four rounds of 25.

Anne Kehoe, the treasurer and a volunteer with the

Bemidji Youth Clay Target Association,

was impressed with the eye-popping turnout.

"This is the biggest event we've had," Kehoe said. "This is the most kids we've ever had shoot at this invite."

For many kids, this was their first trap shooting competition. Lundin met his classmate Ben Lindgren through the team. Both compete for Bemidji in the Novice Division.

"I wasn't too good when I started," Lindgren said. "But after practice and listening to the coaches I started to improve a lot."

Lundin and Lindgren agreed that coaching was an important aspect of their growth and enjoyment while shooting on the team.

The Jacks' unofficial assistant coach Brecken Meyers has been a shooter since he was in eighth grade and has coached BHS since 2021.

"It feels good to be a mentor to these kids because then I can give them the knowledge that I have and hopefully it sticks with them," Meyers said. "Join the sport; it's a fun time with a lot of good people. We treat it like family out here, so it's always a good time."

According to Bemidji assistant coach Dennis Bitmann, the skills learned during clay target last beyond high school. The Lumberjacks, like many programs in the

Minnesota State High School League,

pride themselves on exemplifying safety precautions in trap shooting.

"We've got to go through a gun safety course and teach them how to handle a gun," Bitmann said. "We make sure the guns are being handled properly. That's the best thing about this, that the kids can use these skills when they are hunting and doing other hobbies. These skills can stick with them."

Even beyond the safety measures taken by the schools, Bittmann is encouraged to see so many participants take part in a budding MSHSL sport, one that brought the youth clay target event in Bemidji history.

"There's nothing like trapshooting, it's one of those things that you will carry with you for the rest of your life," Bitmann said. "Shooting and being with guns is what northern Minnesota is all about and I think it's incredible — I'm so happy we're part of it."

In the varsity competition, Park Rapids claimed first place with a score of 471. Bemidji was right behind the Panthers with a total of 466 in second place.

The Lumberjacks were led by Caleb Hall, who recorded a score of 96 out of 100. Clayton Johnson (94), Kallen Littler (93), Roman Vold (92) and Dalton Borg (91) rounded out the score for BHS.

Bemidji also took second place in the JV Division with 422, 16 points behind Clearbrook. Zach Hein led the Jacks with a team-high score of 90.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis secured first place in the Novice division with a score of 378. Bemidji was close behind in second place with a score of 350. Jack Burlingame led the Lumberjacks with a score of 77.

Roseau's Tate Dale finished as the high gun male with a score of 97, including two consecutive perfect rounds. Thief River Falls' Samantha Zoller was the high gun female with a 94. Roseau's Brett Dale won the Coaches Cup.