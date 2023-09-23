Bemidji hosts hundreds for annual Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers conference

Sep. 22—BEMIDJI — The town welcomed a few extra visitors this week as hundreds of outdoor-focused writers, publishers, editors and other media professionals from all over the country gathered for the annual Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers conference.

From creating podcasts and videos to writing books and magazine articles, the goal of the conference is for the members of AGLOW to highlight their passion for the outdoors and celebrate another year of achievement and growth for one of the nation's oldest and most established outdoor communications organizations.

As the conference kicked off on Monday evening, Sept. 18, with a welcome dinner at Bemidji's Hampton Inn and Suites, attendees gathered inside as Mayor Jorge Prince welcomed them to town. As the sun came up on Tuesday morning, the crew hit Lake Bemidji for a fishing tournament to experience the serenity of the Northwoods and

one of the world's best fall fishing destinations

firsthand.

The rest of the week played host to a number of presentations and seminars along with opportunities to explore all of the outdoor attractions the area has to offer. Some took a trip to see the Headwaters of the Mississippi at Itasca State Park for the first time, witnessed the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues up close or hopped around to all of the unique and local businesses downtown.

In the words of local fishing guide and Visit Bemidji's Assistant Director Brady Laudon, Bemidji put on a show this week to welcome its out-of-town guests with amazing fall weather, an aurora lights show and the start of the Northwood's beautiful autumn foliage.

"We couldn't have asked for a better week to host this conference," Laudon said. "A huge component of this is being able to see the Northern Lights and all the fall colors. We're in peak fall colors right now and giving (the attendees) an opportunity to climb up in the fire tower to see all the beautiful leaves is going to be incredible for them."

And with hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts all in one place for the week, talking about hunting and fishing every day, gathering by the campfire at night and showing off the town's highlights — one could say Laudon is right in his element.

"The best part is being able to make connections in the fishing industry, sit around the campfire, play music and just talk to people who are so influential to the outdoors," Laudon said. "To have all of them in one place telling fishing and hunting stories every day — this is definitely my tribe and ALGOW is something that I'll be a part of for many years to come."

Founded in 1956, AGLOW has grown into a company with some of the best outdoor communicators in the country. As an organization, they foster unmatched fellowship among members and provide networking, educational, career and craft improvement opportunities.

AGLOW Executive Director Mark Smith, who has been a part of the company for decades, said there's just something magical about this group of people that makes this company so successful.

"There's just some magical recipe that happened here a long time ago. This organization has all the components of what each of us need to thrive and somehow we've created a wonderful networking opportunity and they all have a symbiotic relationship that just works," Smith said. "So what makes our company so successful? I don't know — these are just the most loyal, welcoming and friendliest group of people I've ever met."

When Laudon became a member of AGLOW and attended his first conference two years ago in Gaylord, Mich., it didn't take him long to realize that Bemdiji would be a perfect place to host a conference in the future.

So Laudon did what he does best — got more people to visit Bemidji.

He pitched Bemidji's highlights to AGLOW's corporate members, showcasing the Northwood's beauty and outdoor opportunities through photography, videography and his passion for the town's tourism. Two years later, it finally happened.

"I bid on this conference two years ago and I was a first-time bidder and a first-year member, but I was able to win it for Bemidji," Laudon said. "Having all of these authors, media personalities, corporate members and tourism professionals here this week is huge for Bemidji's tourism because they are writing and documenting their experiences while they're in town."

Halfway through the week, Laudon noticed how impressed the attendees were with Bemidji's scenes — one of them happened to be Smith.

"A couple of our members play guitar during our bonfires at night and on our very first night, the sky was filled with the northern lights," Smith said. "We've seen sunsets and a couple of sunrises that were phenomenal. Just as the sun rose today, it turned the whole surface of the lake pink and it was just gorgeous."

Smith visited Bemidji for the first time last winter — it was 28 degrees below zero and ice covered the lake. And although Bemidji in the winter serves its fair share of beauty, nothing compares to its fall aroma.

"So last time we were here the lake was all ice. We usually do a site visit to the town we plan to have our conferences in, but I also had to make sure Brady was telling the truth about the town," Smith said with a laugh.

Not only is the annual conference beneficial for networking purposes and building connections, but as the world of social media and industry standards are quick to change, the whole week played host to a number of different presentations and seminars on everything from a deep-dive into affiliate marketing to the pros and cons of artificial intelligence sources.

"There's seminars that are going on throughout the entire week. We're learning new industry standards for the outdoors and one component is how AI is changing the game for outdoor industry writers," Laudon said. "People are trying to stay up to date with industry trends and so that's why they feel that this conference is very beneficial to their success as professionals."

Laudon also mentioned that bringing the conference to Bemidji is huge for the town's tourism. Filling the entire DoubleTree Hotel and Hampton Inn and Suites for the week, the conference is a result of record-breaking lodging numbers.

"The people here at the Hampton Inn and the DoubleTree have been absolutely wonderful," Smith said. "We do this every year all over the country and we don't always have that experience. The staff and the owners here have been just wonderful."

"It wasn't an easy task," Laudon added. "It was a huge coordination project and it's been two years in the making, but everything is going great and there's been no hiccups at all."

From hosting hundreds of new guests to providing guided tours around town, Laudon said the way his Visit Bemidji team members like Executive Director Josh Peterson, Visitor Experience Representative Dean Beattie, Office Administrator Megan Paige-Fox and the entire community came together to help make this conference possible has been unmatched.

"We wouldn't have been able to make this conference a success without having the board members supportive of this," Laudon said. "We're so lucky to have the attendees here, but having the community support, local businesses and even the Bemidji Chamber step up and help out has been instrumental to us. It's taken all hands on deck to make this go well."