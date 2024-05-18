Bemidji to host Legion softball state tournament in July

May 17—BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Girls American Legion Softball state tournament is coming to Bemidji.

Legion softball is in its third season in Minnesota, and Bemidji has a team from the start. Now, it earned the right to host the state tournament for the first time from July 26-28 at the Bemidji City Fields.

The Titans are made up of high school softball players from Bemidji, Blackduck, Laporte and Northome/Kelliher. The top eight teams in the state will compete for a Legion title.

Bemidji's Legion softball team is still looking for sponsorships to help fund the tournament. Inquiries can be made with head coach Sylvia Grimm at

sylviaamandagrimm@gmail.com

.